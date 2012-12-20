* Exxon expected to decide soon, some say may not pull out
* CNPC has rival bidders for Exxon's 60% in $50 bln project
* Beijing will accept tougher terms than Western majors
By Charlie Zhu and Peg Mackey
BEIJING/LONDON, Dec 20 China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Iraq's
West Qurna-1 oilfield from Exxon Mobil, a move that would
diminish Western oil influence in Iraq a decade after the
U.S.-led invasion.
U.S. oil major Exxon is giving up its stake in the
giant southern oilfield after clashing with the central
government in Baghdad over exploration contracts it had signed
with the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north.
Iraqi and Chinese sources said CNPC unit Petrochina
is negotiating for Exxon's 60 percent in
the $50 billion West Qurna-1 project and that there are rival
bidders. Royal Dutch Shell is a minority partner.
"CNPC has shown interest; they are there. And from our side,
there is no problem with them taking on a bigger position. We
are not sensitive about this," a senior Iraqi official said.
"These are service contracts, not production-sharing
contracts (which give companies an ownership stake), so it
doesn't matter if they have 10 fields or one."
For energy-hungry China, a major buyer of Iraqi crude,
access to reserves is a strategic imperative, and Beijing is
prepared to accept tougher terms and lower profits than Western
oil majors and even Russian firms such as Lukoil,
which have to answer to shareholders.
Iraq has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves and wants
to at least double its production in the next few years and
ultimately challenge Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world's
biggest oil nation.
China's stealthy advance in Iraq, supported by piles of
cash, has already given it a formidable position in prized
southern oilfields, and through Chinese oil company Sinopec
, its reach has extended into the northern Kurdish
region.
By taking on West Qurna-1, Chinese companies would come to
dominate Iraq's oilfields with roughly 32 percent of the
reserves found in service contracts awarded to foreign
companies, up from 21 percent now.
"PetroChina is in talks to buy the stake from ExxonMobil.
There are rival bidders," a source familiar with the Chinese
company said. "A decision is expected from ExxonMobil soon."
Iraq has already signalled it would favour bids by CNPC and
Lukoil if they decided to buy Exxon's stake and that it had
received "positive signals" from both companies they would
consider making an offer.
But Russia's Lukoil has made no commitment so far.
Russia's second-largest crude producer is already developing
West Qurna-2.
FEAR OF WAR
Control of oil resources is at the heart of a dispute
between Iraq's Arab-led central government and the autonomous
region run by ethnic Kurds in the north, which Baghdad accuses
of usurping its constitutional right over oil.
Kurdistan has upset Baghdad by signing deals directly with
oil majors such as Exxon and Chevron, providing
lucrative service contracts and better operating conditions than
in Iraq's south.
By turning its focus to Chinese and Russian companies,
Baghdad would be extending a push for a more independent
foreign policy, which Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki initiated
after the last U.S. troops left the country a year ago.
Exxon's departure would all but wipe out the American
presence in Iraq's southern oilfields. Occidental Petroleum
has a small stake in the Zubair oilfield development
project.
With oil majors now shifting their focus northward to sign
deals with Kurdistan and away from Iraq's southern oilfields,
leaders on both sides are warning of the risks that the dispute
could slide into an ethnic war.
As tensions rise, industry sources suggest Exxon might have
a change of heart and decide to stay in southern Iraq. Earlier
this year, Baghdad said it had called on U.S. President Barack
Obama to persuade Exxon not to invest in Kurdistan.
"I would be surprised if Exxon actually exits. I'm betting
on some twists and turns ahead," said a Western oil executive,
who works for a rival. "They might get nervous in the north."
At the heart of the dispute is the oil wealth under the
swathe of land know as the "Disputed Territories" along the
vague internal border that includes the ethnically mixed city of
Kirkuk, known to some as the "Jerusalem of the Kurds".
Baghdad has warned Exxon and other companies that deals
struck with Kurdistan are illegal. The Kurds say the
constitution's federalism guarantees their right to develop
their region's oil resources.
"The government will take all necessary measures to stop
Exxon working, especially in the disputed areas. They should
know this is a red line they can't cross," one Iraqi oil
official said.
"If they think they can do that, then they will face dire
consequences. They should expect everything including
confiscation of their equipment and face the results of
violating the constitution," he added.
U.S. officials and Iraqi President Jalal Talabani have
mediated to prevent a confrontation across the line dividing the
two regions. Neither Baghdad nor Kurdistan appear to have the
appetite for an open conflict that would risk oil exports.
"Fortunately cooler heads have prevailed for now," said a
senior oil industry source. "Unfortunately President Talabani
may not be around to mediate in the future."
Talabani suffered a stroke earlier this week, and may be
unable to return to work for a prolonged period, at a time when
tensions between Baghdad and Kurdistan are rising.