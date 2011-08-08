BAGHDAD Aug 8 Iraq's government on Monday said
it had been duped when it signed power plant contracts worth
$1.7 billion with foreign companies that it later discovered
were either bogus or had lied about their financial status.
The announcement is a black eye for Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's government as it tries to lure foreign investors
into Iraq and help rebuild the country's oil-reliant economy
after years of war and sanctions.
"These contracts damaged Iraq's reputation," a visibly
embarrassed Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani told
reporters. "But this does not mean that key projects to build
large plants will be affected."
Shahristani made the announcement a day after a source said
Maliki had ordered his electricity minister to step down and the
government cancelled the two power generation contracts.
He said Iraq planned to sue the two companies for fraud. The
Electricity Ministry said Iraq would not lose any money because
the contracts were designed to be paid long term.
Iraq needs investment in most industries, but power
generation is especially sensitive. Iraq's war-battered grid
provides only a few hours of power a day and chronic shortages
were at the heart of anti-government protests earlier this year.
The incident may also have fallout for Maliki's delicate
coalition among Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish blocs. Electricity
Minister Raad Shallal belongs to the Sunni-backed Iraqiya bloc
that accuses Maliki of reneging on parts of their
cross-sectarian power-sharing deal.
Shahristani said Iraq's investigation had found one of the
companies involved, Canada's CAPGENT was a "fake" with no
offices, manufacturing operations or ability to carry out the
work it had been contracted to do for the ministry.
He said the Canadian company had claimed it had financial
backing from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, but he said U.S.
officials had denied any knowledge of such an operation.
The other company, German firm MBH, had declared bankruptcy
before signing the Iraqi deal, he said.
Calls and emails made this week to both CAPGENT and MBH
seeking comment or details have not been returned.
The country's national grid is expected to supply less than
half of Iraq's 15,000-megawatt peak demand this summer as
temperatures head above 50 degrees Celsius. Protests have
tapered off, but complaints about power and poor services often
rival security concerns for many Iraqis.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick
Markey)