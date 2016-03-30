UPDATE 1-UK supermarkets ration iceberg lettuce on supply crunch
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
BAGHDAD, March 30 Iraq exported on Wednesday a second cargo of gas condensates, produced by the Basrah Gas Company, a joint venture between the state-run South Gas Co., Shell and Mitsubishi, the oil ministry said in a statement.
A tanker carrying the 10,500 cubic metre cargo left he southern port of Khor al-Zubair, heading to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, which was the same destination of the first cargo that was exported on March 20, it said.
Basrah Gas captures the associated natural gas produced with oil from fields in southern Iraq, processing it mainly to fuel power stations and as cooking gas for the domestic market.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Susan Thomas)
Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman, said trading towards the end of 2016 improved as it posted a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue aided by strong sales of its "i" and Yorkshire Post titles.
Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8 percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16. * Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase since October 2013 * Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of Npower's customers. * Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of delivering government policies set to continue.