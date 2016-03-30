BAGHDAD, March 30 Iraq exported on Wednesday a second cargo of gas condensates, produced by the Basrah Gas Company, a joint venture between the state-run South Gas Co., Shell and Mitsubishi, the oil ministry said in a statement.

A tanker carrying the 10,500 cubic metre cargo left he southern port of Khor al-Zubair, heading to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, which was the same destination of the first cargo that was exported on March 20, it said.

Basrah Gas captures the associated natural gas produced with oil from fields in southern Iraq, processing it mainly to fuel power stations and as cooking gas for the domestic market.

