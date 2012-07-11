BAGHDAD, July 11 Royal Dutch Shell plans to start pumping gas from its southern gas joint venture in Iraq in the next three weeks at 60 million cubic feet per day, Iraq said on Wednesday.

Hans Nijkamp, Shell vice president and country chairman for Iraq told Iraq Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani that output would be increased by another 40 million cubic feet several weeks after pumping starts, a statement from Shahristani's office said. (Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; writing by Serena Chaudhry; editing by Keiron Henderson)