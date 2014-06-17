BAGHDAD, June 17 Iraq's oil ministry has again delayed an international tendering for the development of its 4 billion-barrel Nassiriya oil field and the construction of an associated 300,000 barrel a day refinery, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Bidding for the Nassiriya Integrated Project was due to take place on Thursday after twice being delayed, in December and January, and no new date has been set, an oil ministry statement said.

"The reason for the postponement is to complete technical and administrative preparations for the auction," the statement said.

