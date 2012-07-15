BAGHDAD, July 15 Iraq signed an initial gas
exploration contract with Pakistan Petroleum on Sunday
as part of its push to attract more foreign investment to
develop its energy sector following years of war and sanctions.
The contract gives the Pakistani company the right to
explore gas block 8 in Diyala and Wasit provinces in eastern
Iraq, as reported by Reuters last month.
Iraq will also sign an initial contract with a consortium
led by Kuwait Energy for oil block 9 on July 16 and a deal to
explore oil block 10 will be signed with a group led by Russia's
Lukoil on July 17.
The OPEC member state is expected to be the world's biggest
source of new oil supplies over the next few years. It plans to
open up more rounds for oil and gas blocks for auction.
Pakistan Petroleum, Kuwait Energy and Lukoil won their bids
in May at Iraq's fourth energy auction, which had a poor showing
because of tough contract terms drawn up by Baghdad.
Iraq has offered foreign companies less attractive service
agreements - where they are paid a fee - rather than
production-sharing deals that allow them to profit jointly from
the output.
The country is slowly rebuilding nine years after the
U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
Officials say it needs foreign investment in virtually every
sector to improve its infrastructure.
