By Stephen Jewkes
RAVENNA, Italy, March 20 OPEC member Iraq's
fifth licensing round for oil exploration will be held in the
next few months and will come from 10 oil blocks, its oil
minister said on Wednesday.
Iraq, which has some of the world's largest oil reserves, is
pushing hard to develop the industry, shattered by years of war
and instability.
"In the next few months there will be the fifth licensing
round," Iraqi oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said at an
industry conference in Italy.
Luaibi also said the country's cabinet energy committee had
approved an initial agreement with oil major BP to
upgrade the Kirkuk oil field.
"It has been approved. Negotiations can now continue," he
told Reuters.
Iraq revealed a preliminary agreement with BP in January to
revive the giant but ageing northern Kirkuk oil field which is
suffering massive output declines.
Iraq's fourth energy auction ended last year with few
foreign investors tendering bids.
This could force Baghdad to ease tough contract terms to
lure more oil explorers into a new bidding round that should
focus on gas, while the oil will be used to boost reserves.
"In previous contract awards no importance was given to gas.
We have now started a major project to develop gas," Luaibi
said.
Baghdad's less attractive service contracts combined with a
recent boom in natural gas supplies and gas finds elsewhere in
the world may have further quashed investor interest in a tricky
gas prospect like Iraq.
Violence in Iraq has eased since the height of the war,
though security remains a concern, especially in more remote
areas where some of the auctioned gas blocks are located.
Companies entering new deals also weighed risks from Iraq's
continued political instability against the potential gas and
crude developments on offer in the bidding, which are mostly in
western and central Iraq.
"There will be amended contracts that will be very alluring
for the IOCs," Luaibi said, referring to the new licensing
round.
At the Ravenna meeting Luaibi had a one-to-one meeting with
Paolo Scaroni, the chief executive of Italian major Eni which
operates the Zubair oil field near Basra. Both men declined to
comment on the meeting.
A group led by Eni is in final talks with Iraq to cut the
production target of Zubair oilfield to 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd, head of the state-run South Oil
Co. told Reuters in January.
Scaroni said the group was not in talks to find another
partner to help develop its Zubair field.
Eni, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South
Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop
Zubair, whose production is currently at around 270,000 barrels
per day.
The consortium is expecting to invest $18 billion in the
Zubair oilfield.