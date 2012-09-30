BAGHDAD, Sept 30 Iraq will invest around $500
billion in energy and linked industries with the help of the
private sector by 2030, generating around $6 trillion in
revenues, the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy said on Sunday.
Hussain al-Shahristani said the growth generated would
create around 250,000 jobs for the war-torn country, which is
trying to rebuild its economy after years of violence and
economic sanctions.
"As for investment opportunities; investments between now
and 2030 in the energy sector and linked industries will amount
to about $500 billion, of which 80 billion is expected to come
from the private sector," Shahristani said.
"That investment is expected to generate about $6 trillion
in revenues for the government, mostly from oil exports," he
said during an investment conference for British businessmen.
Iraq needs investment in almost every sector. Rubble and
incomplete buildings are a still a common sight and power cuts
occur several times each day, more than nine years after the
2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Other than oil, economic development in Iraq has lagged,
despite an easing of violence since the height of sectarian
strife in 2006-2007.
The OPEC member has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves
and is producing more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) for
the first time in three decades. It has ambitions to double that
figure over the next three years thanks to investment by a
number of oil majors including BP, Shell, Exxon
Mobile, Italy's Eni, Russia's Lukoil.
Shahristani also talked about the ministry of electricity's
plan to upgrade and build new power projects to solve chronic
electricity shortages, a chief complaint among Iraqis.
"Power generation capacity is expected to reach 22 gigawatts
to meet demand in 2016," Shahristani said.
"The ministry of electricity is also planning to upgrade the
existing and the new gas turbine stations from single to
combined cycle to increase power to about 30 gigawatt in 10
years," he added.
Shahristani said the ministry planned to exploit solar
energy, currently rare in Iraq expect for lighting on some of
its main streets.
"There are invitations for companies to build solar power
stations in remote desert areas and this is part of the set plan
to develop the power sector in Iraq."