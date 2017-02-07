Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BASRA, Iraq Feb 7 Iraq's main oil export terminal, off the southern city of Basra, will stop loading operations for 24 hours, starting midnight Tuesday, because of work to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, two sources at state-run South Oil Company said.
The terminal's loading capacity is estimated at around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
Loading offshore at three single-point moorings (SPMs) connected with the Basra terminal will not be affected, they said.
OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq exported a record 3.51 million barrels per day in December from the southern ports. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed.; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
