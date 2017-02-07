BASRA, Iraq Feb 7 Iraq's main oil export terminal, off the southern city of Basra, will stop loading operations for 24 hours, starting midnight Tuesday, because of work to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, two sources at state-run South Oil Company said.

The terminal's loading capacity is estimated at around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

Loading offshore at three single-point moorings (SPMs) connected with the Basra terminal will not be affected, they said.

OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq exported a record 3.51 million barrels per day in December from the southern ports. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed.; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)