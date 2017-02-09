BASRA, Iraq Feb 9 Iraq's main oil export terminal, off the southern city of Basra, resumed loading after a 24-hour halt because of work to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, an executive at state-run South Oil Co said on Thursday.

Loadings stopped at midnight Tuesday and resumed midnight Wednesday, he said.

The terminal's loading capacity is estimated at around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

Loading offshore at three single-point moorings (SPMs) connected with the Basra terminal was not affected.

OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq exported a record 3.51 million bpd in December from the southern ports. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)