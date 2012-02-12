BASRA Iraq Feb 12 Iraq's Deputy Prime
Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said on Sunday Total
could not sign oil deals with the Kurdistan region
without approval, and like other companies the French major
would bear the "full consequences" if it did.
Total said on Friday said it was considering possible
investments in semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan following a
similar move by Exxon Mobil. The central government has
already rejected that agreement.
"The position of the Iraqi government will be the same as
with the other oil companies, that no company has a right to
sign a contract without the approval of the central government
of Iraq," Shahristani said in the oil hub of Basra when asked
about a possible Total deal with Kurdistan.
"Any such contract has no standing with the Iraqi
government, and the companies have no right to work on the Iraqi
territories and they bear the full consequences."
Shahristani also said his understanding was that Iran would
not carry out a threat to close down the Strait of Hormuz
because Iranian oil supplies also relied on the shipping lane
and closure would not benefit Tehran.
