BAGHDAD Nov 7 Iraq asked Kuwait Energy to
acquire shares of Turkey's state-owned TPAO in its exploration
block 9 oilfield after Iraq's cabinet decided to expel the
Turkish company from the project, a senior Iraqi oil official
said on Wednesday.
The measure will mean the Kuwait Energy will hold 70 percent
of the project and Dragon Oil PLC 30 percent. TPAO holds a 30
percent stake in the block.
"The cabinet rejected the approval of Turkey's TPAO as a
partner," Abdul Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of Iraq's contracts
directorate, told reporters.
He refused to give any reason for the decision, but the
explusion comes at a time of political tensions between Baghdad
and Ankara after Turkey accused Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki of siding Sunni Muslims.