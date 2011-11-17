* Production could rise to 1.43 mln bpd in 2012

* Expects Basra export terminal to start in Q1

LONDON Nov 17 Iraq is planning to increase production by around 10 percent or about 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the giant Rumaila oilfield in 2012, its general manager told a London conference on Thursday.

Production is currently around 1.3 million bpd, he said, which is about the size of Britain's entire output, and the increase would boost output to about 1.43 million bpd.

"We are planning to increase (production) by another 10 percent but it is dependent on the exporting facilities," said Salah Mohammad, general manager of the Rumaila Operating Organisation.

"The plan for 2012 is that we begin to increase maintenance operations at one of the main stations which is only operating at around 25 percent. We want to rehabilitate it so it reaches full or at least a high level of production," he said.

Oil firms BP and China National Petroleum Corp both have stakes in the field.

The head of state-run South Oil Co., told Reuters in September that exports from one of three export terminals at Basra would begin in January.

Mohammad said that the project was on track and said he expected first exports some time in the first quarter.

"The projected date is the first quarter of 2011 and everything is going as planned. We are hoping by January,"

Mohammad also said that progress was being made on clearing landmines following the death of six workers in the Rumaila South oilfield in October.

"We have already removed about 25 percent of the mines. We have maps and have plans to remove more," he said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)