LONDON Jan 31 Baghdad has no legal right
to cancel a major oil contract with Exxon Mobil in
retaliation for its involvement in semi-autonomous Kurdistan,
the head of Iraq's parliamentary oil and energy committee said
on Tuesday.
"There are no blacklists in parliament," said Adnan
al-Janabi on the sidelines of an oil conference in London.
Exxon became the first major to move into the northern
Kurdish region in mid-October when it signed a contract for six
exploration bLocks with Kurdish authorities. The Kurdistan
Regional Government is locked in a feud with the Arab-dominated
central government in Baghdad over territory and oil rights.
The Iraqi oil ministry has said Exxon's deal was illegal and
could result in termination of its contract to develop the major
West Qurna Phase One oilfield in the south.
"The contracts (signed) by the central government and the
Kurdish region are not fully constitutional. We need to pass the
oil law to set up the federal council, which can then approve
all of the contracts," Janabi said.
OPEC member Iraq is still struggling to pass a modern oil
and gas law to help settle disputes, including those surrounding
oil production-sharing contracts signed by the KRG with foreign
companies.
Exxon has not commented publicly on the agreement, and Iraqi
oil officials say the company has not responded to their
requests for an explanation.
