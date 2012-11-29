BAGHDAD Nov 29 Iraq issued a tender on Thursday to buy a minimum of 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement.

The closing date for the tender is Dec. 9, and offers must be valid until Dec. 13.

Iraq is one of the world's largest importers of wheat and rice, much of which goes to supply a massive national food ration programme.