European shares climb to 14-month high on positive surveys, HSBC slumps
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
BAGHDAD Nov 29 Iraq issued a tender on Thursday to buy a minimum of 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement.
The closing date for the tender is Dec. 9, and offers must be valid until Dec. 13.
Iraq is one of the world's largest importers of wheat and rice, much of which goes to supply a massive national food ration programme.
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Embattled U.S. currency broker FXCM Inc said on Tuesday it has changed its company name to Global Brokerage Inc, two weeks after it had been ordered by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to cease operations in the United States for fraud.
Feb 21 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it will consider raising prices across the board in coming years to offset pressure on margins, particularly from the rising costs of delivering packages to e-commerce customers.