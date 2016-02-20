UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Spokesman for Iraqi grain board clarifies former, not current, chief to be investigated in graft case)
BAGHDAD Feb 15 Iraq's acting trade minister has referred former grain board chief Saad al-Hamdani and 16 unnamed individuals for investigation over suspected transport of illegal wheat shipments from a silo in western Baghdad, a ministry statement said on Monday.
The grain board is responsible for procuring grain internationally and from Iraqi farmers, making it one of the world's biggest importers of wheat and rice.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.