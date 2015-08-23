* Police say attack was criminal, not politically motivated
* Officials have warned protests could affect production
BASRA, Iraq Aug 23 Gunmen shot and wounded the
Italian manager of a logistics company in the southern Iraqi oil
city of Basra on Sunday, security officials and a company source
said.
Carlo Morandi from the Italian-Iraqi joint venture Sama
Alimad was shot twice while withdrawing money from a bank and
taken to hospital for surgery, but his injuries were not
life-threatening, the officials said.
Basra police spokesman Colonel Kareem al-Zaidi called the
incident "criminal, not terrorist", and said Morandi had not
been targeted as a foreigner.
Iraq's southern regions, which produce some 90 percent of
the country's oil, are far from areas of conflict with Islamic
State militants in the north and west, but officials have warned
production could be affected by protests in the area - a sign of
the growing challenges facing foreign firms operating there.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited the supergiant West
Qurna-2 oilfield last week to reassure its Russian operator
Lukoil after hundreds of people recently blocked some
entrances to the oilfield demanding jobs.
A promise from authorities to create new jobs helped clear
protesters on Sunday. The protesters had set up tents in front
of the southern Umm Qasr commodities port, blocking road access
for two days.
Separate demonstrations in Basra and other cities including
the capital Baghdad have called for basic government services
and reforms to a system riddled for years with graft and
mismanagement. Abadi has launched a campaign of major reforms
partly in response to these protests.
Reuters could not immediately reach a spokesman for Sama
Alimad, owned jointly by Italy's Saima Avandero S.p.A. and
Iraq's Al-Imad Marine Services Ltd. Officials from the Italian
foreign ministry and the embassy in Baghdad and were not
immediately available.
Separately, five members of the Hashid Shaabi,
pro-government volunteers fighting Islamic State, were killed
overnight when a car loaded with explosives went off about 90
kilometres (55 miles) north of Baghdad, security sources said.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by Dominic Evans)