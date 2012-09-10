BAGHDAD, Sept 10 Iraq's fugitive Vice President
Tareq al-Hashemi on Monday urged Iraqis to oppose Shi'ite Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who he accused of stoking sectarian
tensions, a day after a Baghdad court sentenced him to death in
absentia.
Hashemi, a senior Sunni politician, fled Iraq earlier this
year after authorities sought his arrest on charges he ran a
deathsquad. He accused Maliki of a politicial witch-hunt and
refused to stand trial in a court he said was biased.
"My people, don't give Maliki and those who stand behind him
the chance," Hashemi told reporters in Turkey. "They want to
make this a sectarian strife. Oppose his conspiracies and
provocation calmly... People should not stay silent on the
unprecedented oppression in Iraq."