LONDON, Aug 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Health
programmes supported by aid agencies in Iraq are facing drastic
cuts in the face of severe funding shortages, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) has said, leaving people exposed to diseases
as searing summer temperatures hit the Middle East.
Almost 3 million people will have no access to urgently
needed services because 84 percent of the country's donor-funded
health programmes were shut down last month, a WHO spokesman
said in Geneva on Tuesday.
The news comes as Iraq, and the rest of the Middle East,
faces a debilitating heatwave, with temperatures topping 50
degrees at a time when almost one million Iraqi children are
living in refugee camps.
"There has been an increasing amount of reports of families
and children suffering from dehydration, diarrhoea and
heatstrokes," said Cecil Laguardia of World Vision, a charity.
The loss of 184 health service providers, shut down in 10 of
Iraq's 19 governorates, will leave refugees, internally
displaced people and host communities without any access to
critical care, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said on Tuesday.
The projects shut down included those in areas of heavy
fighting, such as the area around Dohuk governorate in the north
of the country, and near Ramadi in Anbar province, he said.
The fall of Ramadi in May was the Iraqi army's worst defeat
since Islamic State militants swept through north Iraq last
summer, raising questions about the ability of the Shi'ite-led
Baghdad government to overcome the sectarian divide that has
helped Islamic State expand in the Sunni heartland of Anbar.
Last year Iraq had two cases of polio, a crippling and
incurable disease which can cause irreversible paralysis within
hours, but has been eradicated in much of the world.
There are 5.8 million children who need to be vaccinated
against polio this year and next, said Jasarevic, but the
programme faces a $45 million funding gap.
The 16 percent of health programmes which remain open are
vulnerable to closure later this year if more funds do not
become available, the WHO said. Of $60.9 million requested by
the WHO for healthcare in Iraq, just $5.1 million has
materialised.
"While we are grateful to donors who have helped us decrease
the health impact of this crisis on the people of Iraq, we are
far from meeting even the most basic health needs," said Dr Syed
Jaffar Hussain, a WHO spokesman in the country.
(Reporting By Joseph D'Urso, editing by Tim Pearce; please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)