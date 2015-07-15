Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
BAGHDAD, July 15 Iraq's government has declared Thursday an official holiday because of a heatwave.
A cabinet statement said several provinces had reported temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), particularly gruelling for people who are not eating or drinking during long daylight hours in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The announcement effectively brings forward a public holiday at the end of Ramadan. The Eid al-Fitr holiday is due to start by Saturday, and Friday is the weekend in Iraq. (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Louise Ireland)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.