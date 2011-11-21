TOKYO Nov 21 Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said on Monday that both he and Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who are now visiting Tokyo, have written to Exxon Mobil and are awaiting a reply. He did not state the content of the letters.

Exxon has signed six exploration oil and gas deals with the northern Kurdish region, which is at loggerheads with the central government in Baghdad over oil and land rights.

Baghdad has said any oil deals signed with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) are illegal, and has suggested the Exxon accord in the north could jeopardise its contract to develop West Qurna oilfield in south Iraq.

The oil minister said Iraq expects to produce 3.4 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2012.

It expects to export 2.6 million bpd in 2012, and to produce about 3 million bpd this month and to export 2.2 million bpd. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)