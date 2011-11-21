TOKYO Nov 21 Iraq's Oil Minister
Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said on Monday that both he and Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who are now visiting Tokyo, have
written to Exxon Mobil and are awaiting a reply. He did
not state the content of the letters.
Exxon has signed six exploration oil and gas deals with the
northern Kurdish region, which is at loggerheads with the
central government in Baghdad over oil and land rights.
Baghdad has said any oil deals signed with the Kurdish
Regional Government (KRG) are illegal, and has suggested the
Exxon accord in the north could jeopardise its contract to
develop West Qurna oilfield in south Iraq.
The oil minister said Iraq expects to produce 3.4 million
barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2012.
It expects to export 2.6 million bpd in 2012, and to produce
about 3 million bpd this month and to export 2.2 million bpd.
