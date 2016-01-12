BAGHDAD Jan 12 Iraq plans to finance its
balance of payments deficit by drawing its foreign exchange
reserves down to $43 billion in 2016 from $59 billion at the end
of October, it said in an International Monetary Fund memo on
Tuesday.
The deficit is expected to reach $14 billion in 2015 before
narrowing to $11 billion in 2016, the government said as part of
a Staff Monitoring Programme that the IMF has approved as a
precondition for a loan.
Iraq estimated gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by
1.5 percent in 2015 and 10.6 percent in 2016 on increased oil
production, while falling oil prices would create a budget
deficit of 15 percent of GDP in 2015 and 10 percent in 2016.
