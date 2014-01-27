DUBAI Jan 27 Iraq's state finances are
increasingly vulnerable to a drop in oil prices and the
government could have difficulty financing this year's budget
plan, an International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.
"There is a structural problem. The fiscal policy depends
crucially on oil revenues and that dependence has been
increasing," Carlo Sdralevich, the IMF's mission chief for Iraq,
told a financial conference in Dubai.
"This trend is concerning because the break-even price has
been increasing in the last few years."
Iraq, which depends on crude oil exports for some 93 percent
of government revenues, needed an average oil price of $106.1
per barrel in 2013 to balance its budget, up from $95 in 2011
because of rising expenditure, the IMF estimated last October.
But Brent crude oil, now around $107, is expected to
drop gradually in the next two years, to $103 in 2014 and $100
in 2015, as a shale boom in the United States and increasing
output in Iraq keep the market well supplied, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
"Another concern is that spending is pretty rigid. There is
a lot of current spending and when the government does not have
enough revenues it ends up cutting investment, which is of
course negative for the long-term growth," Sdralevich said.
The IMF estimates the state budget of Iraq, which has been
hit by a fresh surge of sectarian violence, slipped into a
deficit of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product last year, the
first deficit since 2010, from a surplus of 4.1 percent in 2012.
Sdralevich said this year's budget draft, which is currently
being discussed by parliament, was very expansionary in its
present form and might be difficult to finance.
Earlier this month, Iraqi Kurdish ministers walked out of a
cabinet session in a revenue dispute involving the draft 2014
budget, which is estimated at 174.6 trillion dinars ($150.1
billion).
The head of parliament's Treasury committee told Reuters
that the budget, swollen by extra expenditure, would "collapse"
if the state kept paying Iraq's northern Kurdistan region its 17
percent share of oil revenues even as the Kurds withheld oil
export proceeds.
He said the draft budget projected a deficit of about 21
trillion dinars - assuming the Kurds paid the Treasury the
revenue from budgeted oil exports of 400,000 barrels per day.
Industry sources say that target far exceeds Kurdistan's current
export capacity of around 255,000 bpd.
In a previous report, the IMF criticised Iraq for poor
budget planning and execution, large off-budget spending, low
investment execution rates, and serious deficiencies in fiscal
reporting.
CENTRAL BANK
Sdralevich also said Iraq should ensure the central bank's
(CBI) independence from government policy, keeping the CBI's
reserve management separate from the Development Fund for Iraq
(DFI).
"The crucial point which we really insist on is maintaining
the current architecture," he said, echoing comments in an IMF
report last July.
"Maintaining independence of the CBI...is very important. It
really underpins the stable exchange rate which in the context
of Iraq's economy is a crucial anchor."
Reserves in the DFI, which the government uses for public
investments, plunged to $6.5 billion at the end of 2013 from
$18.5 billion in 2012, Sdralevich said.
That, together with rising budget spending, triggered
concern that the government might eventually use the central
bank's $77 billion of foreign currency reserves to finance state
expenditure, which could weaken the currency and spur inflation.