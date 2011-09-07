ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Iraq is targeting inflation of 5 percent in 2012, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, helped by central bank policies to control price growth.

"I hope that in 2012, with some of the policies of the central bank, to control it (inflation) again to around 5 percent. For 2012, the target is 5 percent," Finance Minister Rafie al-Esawi told Reuters at a gathering of Arab finance ministers in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Iraq's core annual inflation rate quickened to 7.1 percent in July from 6.4 percent in June, driven mainly by higher housing rental prices.

"I don't think that inflation will increase ... It increased in the last few months to more than 6 percent. The central bank tried to move its policies, tried to control it back again," Esawi said.

The core annual inflation rate was not expected to exceed 7 percent in 2011 as the economy remained relatively stable, with a steady flow of goods and no unexpected government expenditure, a central bank official said in June. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Rachna Uppal)