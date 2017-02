BAGHDAD, Sept 18 Iraq's core annual inflation quickened to 7.6 percent in August from 7.1 percent in July, a central bank official said on Sunday.

Inflation was mainly driven by an increase in the prices of food and clothes over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Deputy Governor Mudher Kasim told Reuters. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by David Hulmes)