* Food, clothes prices main drivers of inflation
* Iraq's economy dominated by oil
BAGHDAD, Sept 18 Iraq's core annual inflation
quickened to 7.6 percent in August from 7.1 percent in July,
driven mainly by higher prices of food and clothes over the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a central bank official said on
Sunday.
Deputy Governor Mudher Kasim told Reuters the higher price
of gold in the local market and an increase in the cost of
services had also pushed inflation up.
Core inflation excludes expenditure on fuel.
Iraq is slowly trying to rebuild as it recovers from decades
of war and sanctions. Its economy is dominated by oil, which
accounts for around 95 percent of government revenue.
Finance Minister Rafie al-Esawi said this month Iraq aimed
to keep inflation at 5 percent in 2012.
Deputy Governor Ahmed al-Buraihi said in June the country's
core annual inflation rate was not expected to exceed 7 percent
in 2011.
The inflation rate is calculated by the COSIT statistics
agency.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing
by David Hulmes)