BAGHDAD, Sept 18 Iraq's core annual inflation quickened to 7.6 percent in August from 7.1 percent in July, driven mainly by higher prices of food and clothes over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a central bank official said on Sunday.

Deputy Governor Mudher Kasim told Reuters the higher price of gold in the local market and an increase in the cost of services had also pushed inflation up.

Core inflation excludes expenditure on fuel.

Iraq is slowly trying to rebuild as it recovers from decades of war and sanctions. Its economy is dominated by oil, which accounts for around 95 percent of government revenue.

Finance Minister Rafie al-Esawi said this month Iraq aimed to keep inflation at 5 percent in 2012.

Deputy Governor Ahmed al-Buraihi said in June the country's core annual inflation rate was not expected to exceed 7 percent in 2011.

The inflation rate is calculated by the COSIT statistics agency. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by David Hulmes)