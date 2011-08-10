BAGHDAD Aug 10 Eager to rebuild its ailing
industrial sector, Iraq has relaunched a tender to rehabilitate
18 of its idle factories, for the second time this year, after
failing to attract enough interest from foreign investors, an
Iraqi official said on Wednesday.
Investors continue to shy away from Iraq due to shaky
security and low profitability, Abdul-Ghani Fakhri, director
general of the investment department at the Ministry of Industry
and Minerals, told Reuters.
The ministry is sweetening the terms for foreign investors
bidding to rehabilitate state-run factories by offering
discounts on electricity and fuel, banning the imports of goods
that are made in Iraq, and paying half of the wages of the Iraqi
employees working in the factories, said Fakhri.
"The companies are afraid to come here ... and this type of
investment is still a new idea in Iraq," he said.
"But I think we are heading in the right direction."
Iraq has managed to strike deals with foreign investors to
rehabilitate a number of its cement and fertilizer factories,
but failed to attract them to other sectors, said Fakhri.
One of the reasons behind the lack of interest from foreign
investors is the ample supply of cheap imported goods, which
made the investors doubt the profitability of the projects,
Fakhri told Reuters.
Other reasons are the factories' old machinery and
equipment, the huge number of workers being employed by the
state and security concerns, he said.
Iraq is trying to shake off the legacy of years of
violence, sanctions and economic decline by opening up its
financial and industrial sectors and luring foreign investment
and expertise to help it rebuild.
Many of Iraq's 240 factories were looted in the aftermath
of the 2003 invasion, or are outdated or located in areas still
controlled by Islamist insurgents. Sectors open for investment
range from construction, engineering, petrochemicals and
fertilisers to food, drugs and textiles.
France's Lafarge , the world's largest cement
maker, was one of the early movers into Iraq, taking on
renovation of cement factories.
The plants offered for bidding include glass and ceramic
factories with a total estimated renovation cost of $70 million
in the vast western Anbar province, and a car tyre factory in
the southern Najaf province for $111 million.
They also include four medicine factories in the Nineveh and
Salahuddin provinces with a total estimated cost of $70 million.
Two paper factories in Basra and Missan provinces were estimated
at $197 million.
The closing date for bids is Sept 7, according to an
official statement by the ministry. The deals are
production-sharing, the statement said.
Violence in Iraq has ebbed since the sectarian strife in
2006-07 but bombings and shootings remain common.
The OPEC member depends more than 95 percent on its oil
revenues, while the industrial sector contributes to Gross
Domestic Production by only 2 percent, according to the central
bank.
