PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Feb 25 U.S. Senator John McCain said on Tuesday a proposed agreement to sell 24 Apache attack helicopters to Iraq should be reconsidered because of a report that Iran has signed a deal to sell Iraq arms and ammunition worth $195 million.
"The Apache sale has got to be on the table. We've got to discuss it," the Republican Arizona senator said when asked about the Reuters report on the sale. "We've got to understand the ramification of this arms deal. We have to look at it a little more carefully."
MELBOURNE, March 21 Downer EDI Ltd launched a bid for Spotless Group on Tuesday valuing the cleaning and catering firm at A$1.27 billion ($981 million), in a move to expand its services beyond engineering and construction.
* Keysight Technologies announces proposed public offering of common shares in connection with pending acquisition of Ixia