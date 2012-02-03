* Iraq eyes waiver, worried over reserves
* Iran is a major trade partner for Iraq
By Patrick Markey
BAGHDAD, Feb 3 Iraq could seek a waiver
from the United States on sanctions on Iran because of its high
trade with the neighbouring country and to protect its foreign
reserves from penalties, an Iraqi government spokesman said on
Friday.
The U.S. government in December signed a law imposing
sanctions on financial institutions dealing with Iran's central
bank, the main channel for its oil revenues and the European
Union has also announced a ban on Iranian oil shipments.
Iraq's Shi'ite-led government has moved closer to Tehran
since the 2003 invasion and Iran is now Iraq's main trade
partner after neighbouring Turkey.
Tehran said last year it planned to boost bilateral trade to
$10 billion in 2011 from $6 billion in 2010.
"Iraq is considering a waiver from the United States in
order not to violate any sanctions," Iraq government spokesman
Ali al-Dabbagh said. "We are exposed to any penalties on
countries not following U.S. sanctions."
Japan is also weighing a possible waiver on the new U.S.
sanctions and is seeking ways to reduce its reliance on Iranian
crude shipments.
DELICATE ISSUE
Under the U.S. law, the White House can exempt institutions
in a country that has significantly reduced its dealings with
Iran and in situations where a waiver is in U.S. national
security interest or necessary for energy market stability.
Iraq has $60 billion in foreign reserves, most of which are
generated by its oil revenues. Countries and companies trading
with Iran risk being barred from the U.S. financial system under
the terms of the sanctions.
The U.S. government has so far not been officially contacted
on the waiver by Iraq, a U.S. embassy spokesman said.
The Iranian sanctions are a delicate issue for Baghdad,
which has strong political ties with neighbouring Iran and
Syria, which is also facing international penalties.
The Islamic Republic now provides Iraq with fuel and
electricity for its domestic market as well as imports of food,
construction materials, petrochemicals and medical equipment.
Iran has invested heavily in factories and power plants as part
of Iraq's post-war reconstruction.
Baghdad has rejected Arab League calls for sanctions on
Syria, it says in part because of Iraq's own experience with
sanctions during the Saddam Hussein era.
Washington and Europe have moved to tighten restrictions on
Iran in a bid to force Tehran to curb its nuclear programme,
prompting Iran to respond with threats to close the Strait of
Hormuz shipping line if sanctions stop it exporting crude.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Sophie Hares)