* U.S. decision follows MEK departure from Iraqi camp
* Group boasted influential Washington allies
* State Department says formal announcement by Oct. 1
By Andrew Quinn and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The United States has
decided to remove the Iranian dissident group Mujahadin-e Khalq
(MEK) from its list of terrorist organizations, U.S. officials
said on Friday, handing a political victory to a group once
sheltered by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein that claims to have
abandoned its violent past.
The officials said U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
had made the decision to remove MEK from the list, and that it
was expected to be formally announced in coming days.
The State Department said that Clinton sent a classified
communication to Congress on Friday regarding the future status
of the MEK, part of the formal notification process that would
accompany removal from the terrorism list.
"I am not in a position to confirm the contents of this,
because it's classified, but we anticipate being able to make a
public announcement about it sometime before Oct. 1," State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
Lawyers who have argued the MEK's case in the courts and
before the State Department could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The U.S. decision comes after years of intense lobbying by
the MEK, which had seen many of its members stranded in Iraq
even as the group fell out of Baghdad's favor after Saddam's
downfall.
The group marshalled the support of dozens of members of
Congress as well as notable political, government and media
figures.
A Paris-based spokesman affiliated with the group had not
yet received official notification from Washington, but
indicated the prospective de-listing could fuel the MEK's hopes
of playing a role in the future of Iran.
"Revoking this designation is the first step to rectify the
misguided and disastrous policy of appeasing the religious
fascism ruling Iran," Shahin Gobadi said in an email message,
calling the MEK designation "a major obstacle to regime change"
in Iran.
DEPARTURE FROM CAMP ASHRAF
The United States had repeatedly said its decision on the
MEK's terrorist designation hinged partly on the group's
remaining members leaving Camp Ashraf, an Iraqi base where they
had lived for decades, and moving to a former U.S. military base
in Baghdad from which they were expected to be resettled
overseas.
Officials said this week that the final large group of
dissidents had moved from Camp Ashraf to the new location,
ending a long standoff with Iraqi authorities.
The group, also known as the People's Mujahideen
Organization of Iran, calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical
leaders and fought alongside Saddam's forces in the Iran-Iraq
war in the 1980s. It also led a guerrilla campaign against the
U.S.-backed Shah of Iran during the 1970s, including attacks on
American targets.
Critics of the group have accused it of maintaining
cult-like discipline and demanding absolute loyalty to its
Paris-based top leadership.
The United States added the MEK to its list of foreign
terrorist organizations in 1997. But the group has since said it
renounced violence and mounted a vigorous legal and public
relations campaign to have the designation dropped.
Public figures who have endorsed the MEK's campaign included
former CIA directors R. James Woolsey and Porter Goss, former
Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, former FBI Director Louis
Freeh, and Mitchell Reiss, a former State Department official
who is a top foreign policy adviser to Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney.
Prominent Democratic Party figures who have supported the
MEK have included former Pennsylvania and Vermont Governors Ed
Rendell and Howard Dean. People familiar with its activities
said that the MEK had paid generous fees to some of the notables
who made speeches in support of its de-listing
U.S. Representative Dana Rohrbacher, a California Republican
who is one of the group's strongest supporters on Capitol Hill,
said Clinton's decision would send a signal to Iran's religious
leadership.
"The MEK are Iranians who desire a secular, peaceful, and
democratic government. Nothing threatens the Mullah dictatorship
more than openness and transparency," he said in a statement.
The MEK surrendered weapons to U.S. forces after the 2003
invasion of Iraq.
The fate of its remaining members in the country has been in
question since Iraq took over the Camp Ashraf from U.S. forces
in 2009 under a bilateral security pact. Clashes between Camp
Ashraf residents and Iraqi security forces last year killed 34
people.