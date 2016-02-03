WASHINGTON Feb 3 Iraq has received a second
batch of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, a U.S.
military spokesman said on Wednesday.
Iraq ordered 36 of the $65 million Lockheed Martin Corp
planes, but initial deliveries were delayed because of
security concerns after Islamic State militants overran large
areas of the country last year.
Delivery of the planes has also been limited by the training
of Iraqi pilots, which can take up to two years, said Colonel
Steve Warren, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign
against Islamic State.
Two more F-16 jets have arrived in Iraq, bringing the total
number of such jets in the Iraqi air force to six, Warren said.
He did not say exactly when the jets were delivered. The first
batch of four jets was delivered in July.
The Iraqi air force has primarily used the four jets in the
first batch to carry out deliberate, pre-planned strikes against
Islamic State across Iraq, Warren said.
"The Iraqis have put those to good use," Warren said. "We
look forward to this additional capability along with the
additional trained pilots."
