AMMAN, June 23 Sunni tribes took control of a border crossing between Iraq and Jordan late on Sunday after Iraq's army pulled out of the area following a clash with rebels, Iraqi and Jordanian intelligence sources said.

The major Turbail crossing was now in the hands of officials following orders from Sunni tribal fighters in Iraq's western Anbar province, the sources told Reuters on Monday.

