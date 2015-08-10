LONDON Aug 10 Plans for Iraq's semi-autonomous
region of Kurdistan to tap international markets have been all
but wiped out by falling oil prices, rising geopolitical
tensions and a difficult backdrop for emerging economies,
according to fund managers.
In June, representatives from the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) met investors to gauge demand for a potential
$500 million debut Eurobond issue, destined to help fund
infrastructure and development projects across the region.
At the time, investors said they were interested but
cautious. Seven weeks later, the issue looks unlikely to happen.
Oil prices are near six-month lows and the relationship
between Erbil, the regional capital, and Baghdad is
increasingly acrimonious.
Meanwhile it has become more difficult for smaller, less
developed countries to tap markets before a looming Federal
Reserve interest rate hike later in the year.
"I think the deal is effectively shelved - combination of
weak oil, worsening geopolitics and a broad-based sell-off in
emerging markets debt that has sapped investor appetite for new
issues," said one fund manager, adding he had not heard from
policymakers or their bankers since meeting them in London.
Kurdistan is wedged between Syria, Iran and Turkey, which
has launched air strikes against camps of the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) in Iraq and Islamic State fighters in Syria. It is
also fighting Islamic State insurgents on its southern and
western fringes.
Recognised as a federal entity by Baghdad, Kurdistan holds
the world's ninth-largest oil reserves and has many attributes
of statehood, including effective control over its territory and
its own armed forces.
Kurdistan passed a law that allows it to raise funds through
international borrowing, but has no prospect of gaining backing
from the central government in Baghdad, which has mooted plans
to raise $5 billion with an international bond issue this year.
Questions also remain over Erbil's revenue stream, said
Jakob Christensen, senior economist at Exotix.
A deal struck in December under which Kurdistan is set to
transfer crude to Iraqi state-oil firm SOMO in exchange for
Baghdad allocating Erbil budget payments has been in trouble
from the start, with each side accusing the other of not
sticking to the bargain.
REVENUE STREAMS
Proceeds from oil sales by SOMO are going through a U.S.
account, which can only be drawn upon by the central government.
Payments for Kurdish crude sold independently are collected in a
Turkish state bank account, accessible to Erbil. In recent
weeks, Kurdistan has ramped up sales through the Turkish port of
Ceyhan, escalating tensions with Baghdad.
"There is an agreement ... to have all oil revenues for Iraq
to go through U.S. accounts, so it will be quite difficult to
schedule anything outside this arrangement if you want to have
the blessing of the U.S. and the oil revenues will be crucial to
support any issuance," said Christensen.
"We know sort of how much they produce in oil ... but if
they cannot sell it seriously and consistently outside Iraq then
that is a big issue."
Without a guarantee from Baghdad, the bond would not be
included in the major emerging debt benchmarks, be less liquid
and appeal to fewer investors, demanding a higher premium.
"They are not a sovereign. If their oil production shuts
down they can't go to the IMF or World Bank as a last resort and
that makes it a more risky credit," said Kaan Nazlim, chief
emerging markets economist at asset manager Neuberger Berman.
Looking at the pricing, fund managers expected Erbil would
have to pay a hefty premium over Iraq, whose 2028
dollar-denominated issue yields almost 10 percent
. Christensen expected Kurdistan would have to pay
at least a 200-400 basis point premium over Iraqi sovereign
issues.
Yet Erbil pledged that it planned to push ahead with the
issue.
"We're still interested in going forward with a bond
issuance," said one senior KRG official involved in the
offering.
"We've developed the legal right to borrow. We have
certainly expressed our intent to borrow and now it's just a
matter of combining the two and actually concluding the
transaction."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Stephen Kalin
in Beirut; Editing by Digby Lidstone)