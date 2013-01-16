BAGHDAD Jan 16 Trucked exports of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey have stopped temporarily due to technical reasons, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) gave permission to Genel Energy last week to begin direct oil sales from the Taq Taq oilfield to Turkey, in a growing trade the central government in Baghdad sees as illegal.

"The trucking of crude is likely to resume in a day or so, once some administrative directives have been applied," an industry source in Kurdistan said. "It's to do with the introduction of a new and more rigorous monitoring system for the trucks."

Genel's chief executive has said volumes could grow to 20,000 barrels per day in the coming weeks.

The KRG halted exports through the Baghdad-controlled Iraq-Turkey pipeline last month in a dispute over payments to oil companies operating in Kurdistan.

Baghdad insists it alone has the sole right to export oil.

Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said the ministry intended to sue Genel Energy and other companies for the export of crude from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Oil exports and contracts are at the heart of a wider dispute over territory, oilfields and political autonomy between Baghdad's Arab-led government and Kurdistan, where ethnic Kurds run their own regional administration.