UPDATE 1-Tesla's Elon Musk offers to solve power crisis in South Australia
* Calls flood in to support ambitious plan (Adds comment from Atlassian co-founder)
LONDON, April 5 The first cargo of Iraqi Kurdistan's crude oil has been sold on the international market, industry sources said, as the autonomous northern region ramps up trade the central government views as illegal.
The crude pumped from Genel Energy's Taq Taq oilfield was trucked over Iraq's northern border with Turkey and sold via tender for loading in April.
S.E.T. Select Energy GmbH, an energy firm based in Hamburg, Germany, won the tender issued by intermediary Powertrans, according to two industry sources.
Select Energy did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment.
* Calls flood in to support ambitious plan (Adds comment from Atlassian co-founder)
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.