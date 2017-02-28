* Fresh deals are with trading houses, Rosneft - minister
* Grace period on repayment of between 3-5 years
* Kurdistan needs funds for battle with ISIS, refugee crisis
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Feb 28 Iraq's Kurdistan has agreed new
deals to borrow $3 billion from trading houses and Russian state
oil firm Rosneft that will be guaranteed by future oil sales to
strengthen its fiscal position as the semi-autonomous region
fights Islamic State.
Kurdistan's natural sources minister Ashti Hawrami told
Reuters the new deals had been concluded in recent weeks. The
region also negotiated grace periods of between 3 and 5 years
for repaying the debt.
Trading houses have been pre-financing Kurdish oil exports
for the past two years after the government in Erbil decided to
start independent oil exports via Turkey's Mediterranean
terminals. Rosneft said last week it would join them.
Kurdistan says it needs to export oil independently as
Baghdad has not paid Erbil its budget share just as the region
needs money to fight Islamic State and host Syrian refugees.
Baghdad has said it would sue buyers of Kurdish oil, arguing
that the central government was the only legal exporter. The new
Baghdad government has softened its stance, however, as it
cooperated with Erbil against Islamic State in Mosul.
"This helps our economic independence although it is
important to understand that this cannot be achieved just by oil
revenues and higher oil prices. We also need to press on with
our economic reforms," Hawrami said in an interview in London.
"We have learnt a lot from the oil price shock, the costs of
fighting ISIS, and the burden of some 1.8 million refugees
coming to our territory... Reform is a must – we have a lot of
debts to deal with."
He declined to name the trading houses but market sources
have previously identified Vitol, Petraco, Glencore and
Trafigura as buyers of Kurdish barrels. Last week, Glencore
confirmed it had concluded deals for Kurdish oil. The other
trading houses do not comment on their dealings with Kurdistan
and Rosneft did not give any details on the size of the deal.
Hawrami said the deals would serve as a hedge against an oil
price slide for several years. Previous deals with trading
houses have usually lasted 6-12 months.
"It is also positive for the traders as they don't have to
renegotiate their contracts every six months," said Hawrami.
"It strengthens our fiscal situation. It means we can pay
more regularly to the international oil companies working in
Kurdistan and we can invest some money in expanding our oil
infrastructure," he said.
Kurdistan's finances suffered badly during the oil price
slump of 2015-2016 and it has accumulated several months of
arrears to producers such as Genel, DNO and
Gulf Keystone due to tight revenues and supply glitches.
"This year we want to avoid repeating this. I'm confident we
will do better. We know the producers’ needs and plans. We are
prioritizing not to fall behind again," Hawrami said.
GROUND BREAKING DEAL
Hawrami said the arrival of Rosneft in addition to trading
houses to the marketing of Kurdish barrels was good news for the
region as it gave Erbil its first big end-user and opened up new
markets - Rosneft has refineries in Germany and India.
"We hope Rosneft’s deal will become a ground breaker for
other majors," he said adding Rosneft was also looking at
exploration blocks in Kurdistan.
He also said relations with Baghdad were improving.
"We didn't hear any negative comments from them after the
deal with Rosneft. They know we are selling our oil. And
actually if we help each other rather than hindering progress,
we can both achieve better prices as buyers will not be able to
seek unreasonable discounts."
He also said the fact that Erbil was now selling some
barrels for Baghdad from the northern Kirkuk field was evidence
of improving relations.
"In reality, Baghdad has given us some share of oil to
export. So we have an arrangement that we both honour. We have
real cooperation and we hope to build on that," he said.
INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Kurdistan's existing pipelines can handle just over 650,000
barrels per day of exports and more investments are needed to
bring that capacity to 1 million bpd, including upgrading of
pumping stations, said Hawrami.
He said pipeline capacity should be expanded by the year-end
but production would not start rising until next year.
"We have to be mindful about supply and demand. You tell me
what the oil price is going to be and I will tell you when we
could reach 1 million bpd of output. Investments have dried up
in the last two years because of the oil price crash and attacks
by ISIS," he said.
Kurdistan is planning to offer some 20 blocks of land for
exploration to investors. The region took some blocks back from
investors after discovering they did little exploration, said
Hawrami without naming the companies.
Some operators relinquished blocks as they were disappointed
with what they found, including U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil
which has given back three blocks out of six over the
past year.
Hawrami said he did not see this as a set back.
"Exxon has concluded that they will continue working on 3
blocks while on another three the potential reserves were simply
not big enough for them. Those blocks could suit other firms. We
are now looking to farm them out," he said.
(Editing by Anna Willard)