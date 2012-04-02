BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister
for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani accused Iraqi Kurdistan of
damaging the country's budget by halting its oil exports in the
latest clash in a long-running dispute between Baghdad and the
autonomous region.
Kurdistan on Sunday widened the feud with Baghdad by halting
its oil shipments of around 50,000 barrels per day in protest
against what it said was the central government's failure to pay
oil companies working there.
"This will cause a budget deficit and the government should
act to preserve Iraqi resources," Shahristani told reporters,
without giving details on what action the central government
would take.
Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of the OPEC nation's
2.3 million barrels per day shipments, but the payment dispute
feeds into a wider conflict between Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over
autonomy, oil and land that risks upsetting Iraq's fragile
sectarian balance.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey; editing
by Jason Neely)