* Shahristani charges Kurdish oil goes to Iran
* Baghdad locked in dispute over oil, land, autonomy
* Kurdistan says Baghdad failing to pay companies
By Ahmed Rasheed and Serena Chaudhry
BAGHDAD, April 2 A dispute between Iraq's
central government and its autonomous Kurdish region over oil
exports has worsened in recent days, exposing a dysfunctional
relationship that is holding back a long awaited post-war
investment boom.
Iraq's Kurdistan region announced on Sunday it was halting
its exports of about 50,000 barrels of oil per day because firms
operating there were not getting paid by the central government.
The central government responded on Monday by accusing the
Kurds of smuggling their oil abroad, mainly to Iran, and
wrecking the central budget by denying it revenue.
The amounts involved are slight so far - Kurdish oil now
accounts for barely 2 percent of Iraq's 2.3 million barrels of
exports per day.
But the dispute over who has the right to exploit Kurdish
oil in the future could effect far bigger deals involving
billions of dollars in investment from companies like Exxon
Mobil - and the political stability of Iraq itself.
The Arab-led central government has long-running disputes
with the Kurds over oil rights, political autonomy and contested
territories. Those quarrels have intensified since the last U.S.
troops withdrew last year, and now threaten to disrupt
investment that Iraq hopes can more than double its oil output
in the next few years, turning it into an energy superpower.
The latest exchange erupted on Sunday after Kurdistan said
it was halting its oil shipments in protest against what it said
was the central government's failure to make payments to oil
companies working there.
"There is an agreement. You take and pay. They want to take
but not to pay. How can that be?" Kurdistan's Energy Minister
Ashti Hawrami told Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday.
Iraq's deputy prime minister for energy, Hussain
al-Shahristani, said the loss of Kurdish exports "will cause a
budget deficit, and the government should act to preserve Iraqi
resources".
"Most of the crude produced in the region is being smuggled
though the borders, and mainly to Iran," he told reporters.
Hawrami dismissed smuggling claims.
REGION FLOURISHING
The Kurdish region has flourished as the only part of Iraq
spared the extreme violence since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003.
It runs its own internal affairs with its own security services,
receiving 17 percent of Iraq's total oil revenues from Baghdad.
In return for its share of Iraqi income, the Kurds are
required to sell any oil exports through Baghdad. But Iraq's
lawmakers have been deadlocked for years over an oil law that
would explain how that would work.
Kurdistan claims the right to negotiate its own contracts
with foreign oil firms, and has offered production-sharing deals
that many firms consider more attractive than the terms offered
by Baghdad.
But the central government considers such deals illegal, and
long barred firms that operate in the Kurdish region from
legally exporting their oil, forcing them to sell oil on the
domestic market at a low price.
An interim deal reached last year allowed Kurdish exports of
175,000 barrels per day with Baghdad collecting the proceeds and
reimbursing the foreign firms their costs. But the two sides
have disputed the amount of oil that was being sold and the
amount of payments due to the firms.
Sunday's export halt appears to scupper that deal.
Shares of Norway's DNO, which is active in
Kurdistan, dropped 1 percent on Monday.
EXXON LETTERS
Baghdad and the Kurds also traded claims on Monday over
Exxon, the only oil major to sign oil deals with both sides.
The central government was furious last year when Exxon
announced an exploration agreement with the Kurds, and has
threatened to bar it from future deals and even reconsider its
role in a huge project in southern Iraq. It says Exxon has
frozen its work in the Kurdish region.
Iraq's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi told reporters on
Monday Exxon had written two letters since March 5 confirming it
had halted work in the Kurdish region. But Kurdish Energy
Minister Hawrami told Reuters Exxon was still operating there.
"Exxon Mobil are maintaining their contract in Kurdistan,
nothing has changed,...Exxon is active," Hawrami said.
With violence easing from its long war, Iraq wants to ramp
up oil production. In March it reached crude output of 3 million
bpd, its highest level since before the 2003 invasion that
toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
Major companies have signed service contracts with the
central government to develop vast oilfields in the south.
But Kurdistan's profit-sharing contracts are tempting for
firms that complain of red tape and infrastructure bottlenecks
in the south. In addition to Exxon, France's Total has
discussed Kurdish deals.
The oil dispute feeds into growing political discord
between Baghdad and the Kurdish capital of Arbil, where Kurdish
President Masoud Barzani has steadily stepped up criticism
Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite Arab.
Barzani's Kurds are part of the power-sharing coalition with
Shi'ite and Sunni Arabs that kept Maliki in office in Baghdad
after an inconclusive election in 2009.
Since U.S. troops left in December, the coalition faced a
crisis when Maliki's government sought the arrest of the top
Sunni politician, vice president Tareq al-Hashemi, accused of
running death squads.
Hashemi fled to the Kurdish region, where Barzani refused to
send him back to Baghdad to stand trial. Hashemi left the
Kurdish region on Sunday for Qatar, prompting Baghdad to demand
that the Gulf country extradite him to face trial.
In a speech last month, Barzani accused Maliki of
consolidating power under his personal control, and threatened
to consult the Kurdish public over ties with Baghdad.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Peter Graff)