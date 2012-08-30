Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
BAGHDAD Aug 30 Iraq's Kurdistan is ready to restart negotiations with Baghdad to end their political crisis, focussing on a long-delayed oil law to hand regional authorities more say in managing energy resources, a senior Kurdish leader said.
The positive tone from Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Rosh Nuri al-Shawish, a Kurd, signalled the central Baghdad government and self-governed Kurdistan may be edging toward easing their dispute over oil, territory and power-sharing that is straining Iraq's uneasy federal union.
Shawish told Reuters Kurdistan believes the oil disputes can be resolved through an amended 2007 draft of the long-awaited oil and gas law, which all parties agreed to previously.
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.