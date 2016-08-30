LONDON Aug 30 Iraqi state oil firm SOMO has
blacklisted three tankers involved in shipping crude from
Kurdistan, stepping up pressure on the semi-autonomous region
amid tense talks on sharing oil revenue.
Kurdistan has been exporting crude independently via Turkey
since mid-2015 after saying Baghdad had failed to respect an oil
revenue-sharing deal and transfer enough money to Erbil.
Baghdad, which exports most of its oil from the Gulf, has
said Erbil was not exporting enough crude under the deal.
Last week SOMO sent market participants a letter - seen by
saying it would no longer allow the ships Maran
Centaurus, Four Smile and SN Olivia, which had been shipping
Kurdish oil, to enter Iraqi ports or export its crude.
Baghdad has regularly sent such letters in the past. It had
refrained from doing so in recent months as it was preparing for
new talks on revenue-sharing with Kurdistan and had resumed
shipping crude from the northern Kirkuk fields to Kurdistan.
SOMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
the latest letter.
The semi-autonomous region exports around 500,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of its own crude from the Turkish Mediterranean
port of Ceyhan. Baghdad's shipments to Kurdistan of Kirkuk
crude, which it restarted earlier this month, have been only
half the previously supplied 180,000 bpd.
Baghdad said last week it could divert the Kirkuk crude to
Iran by truck instead of sending it to Kurdistan via pipeline if
the talks on revenue-sharing broke down.
The move may further undermine Kurdistan, whose funds have
been sapped by its fight against Islamic State militants. The
region's oil exports do not cover its budget needs.
Diverting oil to Iran could also damage the unity of Iraqi
Kurdistan, which had been counting on additional crude from
Kirkuk.
The only way SOMO could truck oil to Iran would be through
the central Kurdish region of Suleimaniya, controlled by the
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, a rival of the Kurdistan
Democratic Party of Kurdish President Masoud Barzani in Erbil.
"The move could be very divisive for the Kurds but also it
could set a precedent for other political parties in Iraq to
demand their own oil," a government source in Erbil said.
Sending crude to Iran would also involve significantly
higher trucking costs - estimated at up to $20 per barrel - than
sending oil by pipeline to the Mediterranean, thus further
reducing revenues from oil exports.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)