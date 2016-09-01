LONDON, Sept 1 Iraqi state oil firm Somo and
Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan have begun jointly
exporting crude from the giant Kirkuk oil field again after
cutting a new preliminary deal on revenue-sharing, trading
sources said on Thursday.
The Kirkuk flows, usually amounting to 150,000 barrels per
day, have been suspended since March amid a dispute over
revenue-sharing between the central government in Baghdad and
Erbil.
Before March, the Kirkuk flows were unilaterally handled by
Kurdistan while Somo has not seen a cargo being exported on its
behalf from the Turkish port of Ceyhan since the middle of 2015.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Adrian Croft)