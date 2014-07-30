By Jonathan Leff
| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 Chemicals firm LyondellBasell
, owned by Ukraine-born billionaire Leonard Blavatnik,
appears to be the mystery American buyer of two cargoes of
Kurdish crude delivered in May, according to U.S. government
data and industry sources.
Nearly two months prior to this week's standoff between the
central government of Iraq and Kurdistan over a tanker near
Texas with $100 million of Kurdish crude, a smaller ship with
Kurdish oil discharged its cargo of heavy, sour Shaikan crude in
Houston without any legal tangles, Reuters had reported. A
second ship arrived later in May, data show.
The ultimate buyer of those cargoes had remained a mystery -
until now.
According to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration released on Wednesday, Houston Refining LP, owned
by LyondellBasell, imported two cargoes of what was labeled
Iraqi crude that match the size of the May shipments and had the
distinct quality specifications of Kurdish Shaikan.
The data show two shipments of 266,000 and 267,000 barrels
of crude oil, both with 4.6 percent sulfur content, far higher
than typical Iraqi imports but in line with the Kurdish Shaikan
variety, according to market sources familiar with the oil.
The Houston Refining imports were also significantly more
dense, or heavier, than standard Iraqi crude, with API ratings
of 16.7 and 21.4, similar to Kurdish Shaikan, the data show.
Almost all Iraqi crude imported since 2012 has been lighter, at
28 API or more.
LyondellBasell did not respond to emails and phone messages
from Reuters asking if it had contracted to buy Kurdish oil. A
spokesman for Blavatnik's global conglomerate Access Industries,
which has a stake in Lyondell, did not comment. Blavatnik, a
U.S. citizen who was born in Odessa to Russian-speaking parents,
is now the world's 33rd richest man after selling his stake in
TNK-BP to Russian oil giant Rosneft, according to Forbes.
The data highlight the difficulty Baghdad has had in
blocking Kurdistan's ability to sell its crude as its leaders
push for greater political and economic autonomy.
Both Iraq's oil marketers and the U.S. government have
warned those who do business with the Kurdish government,
including oil sales, that they risk legal action from Baghdad.
For the most part, however, Baghdad has done little to
discourage Kurdistan from selling piecemeal shipments hauled to
Turkey via truck. In total almost 20 million barrels of combined
Kurdish crude oil and condensate has been sold to international
customers over two years, including refineries in Italy,
Germany, the Netherlands, France, Israel and Brazil.
But Baghdad has shown new legal vigilance toward large-scale
tanker sales that began this summer, causing buyers to balk.
This week it filed a lawsuit in Texas to try to gain control of
1 million barrels of Kurdish crude on the United Kalavrvta
tanker anchored in the Gulf of Mexico.
The State Department said it has no information on who
bought the May cargoes.
OPPOSITION TO KURDISH SALES
Only a few times in the past two and a half years has the
United States imported Iraqi crude with characteristics similar
to the cargoes that arrived in May, the EIA data show.
One of those was imported by Houston Refining in November
2012 - the same year that Kurdistan first began selling oil
independently of the central government in Baghdad. It was not
immediately clear whether this shipment also originated from
Kurdistan.
Another shipment with the characteristics of Kurdish oil
arrived at Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay
refinery in April 2013. It was 19.3 API with sulfur at 3.84
percent. Marathon declined to comment.
The United States has not formerly banned purchases of
Kurdish crude oil, but in recent months it has pressured
companies - both at home and abroad - not to buy Iraqi crude
from outside Baghdad's central oil sales system.
Still, a number of major U.S. companies, including
ExxonMobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Marathon Oil Corp
, and Hess Corp are operating in Iraqi Kurdistan,
despite objections from Baghdad and occasional disquiet in
Washington.
Baghdad has increased opposition to Kurdish sales since the
launch of the Kurdistan Regional Government's own pipeline to
Turkey in January that could bring the Kurds greater revenues.
