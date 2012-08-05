* Exxon decision to invest a game changer
* Four out of top 10 oil companies now in Kurdistan
* Baghdad backlash a worry for investors
* Turkey a key player in Baghdad-Arbil stand-off
By Peg Mackey and Andrew Callus
LONDON, Aug 5 Iraqi Kurdistan's crude oil is
plentiful and easy to get at, rare among undeveloped energy
resources. The man managing it, a former North Sea engineer and
consultant turned politician, knows how to attract investment.
But the companies working there under contracts with the
semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are not
getting much out, and they are not getting paid, all because of
a dispute over control with the national government in Baghdad.
Despite the row, rooted deep in the tinderbox politics of
Iraq, ever bigger oil companies are moving into the northern
region, angering Baghdad with their seal of corporate approval
for a government that is seeking more autonomy in one of the
most volatile parts of the world.
Something has to give.
"The northward migration continues," said a senior oil
executive involved in Iraq. "And this could well be the tipping
point."
Output in this mountainous region bordering Turkey, Syria
and Iran is an on-off trickle for now in global terms but, given
the right investment and an export route, it could reach 1
million barrels per day by 2014, and 2 million five years later,
according to Ashti Hawrami, the KRG natural resources minister.
That would be more than Libya, the North African producer
whose civil war outage led to a sharp jump in prices last year.
Hawrami worked in Scotland for the British National Oil
Company in the 1970s and early 1980s. He later ran an oil
services firm, then moved into consulting before becoming a KRG
minister in 2006.
Oil men admire his commercial savvy. They say he understands
that companies have a simple need for returns that justify
investments, in stark contrast to suspicious governments they
deal with elsewhere in the Middle East.
"The difference is that they want us here while in the south
of Iraq, it feels like they don't," said one oil executive.
The sticking point for KRG development is that Baghdad has
jurisdiction over all exports, and contests the validity of
contracts signed with the Kurdish government in Arbil.
It tries to keep the region on a tight leash, limiting
supplies of fuel and restricting its flow of cash under an
entitlement based on 17 percent of the country's oil export
income.
There is much friction, claim and counter-claim over the
arrangements, and in its most recent act of protest, the KRG
halted oil exports in April, saying Baghdad owed $1.5 billion.
In 2002 Turkish company Genel Enerji blazed an exploration
trail to the region. Norwegian company DNO and others
followed after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Now more than 40 foreign companies are drilling in oil
territory so rich that in some places the crude seeps out of the
hillside and collects in the valley below.
Proven reserves in Iraqi Kurdistan of 45 billion barrels
amount to more than a third of the national total of 143 billion
recorded in BP's annual statistical review, where Iraq accounts
for 8.7 percent of all the world's known oil.
EXXON GAME-CHANGER
In 2007 Hawrami came within a whisker of making Royal Dutch
Shell his first really big signing, but the board of
the world industry number two ruled it too risky, an industry
source said. Shell later became, and remains, the biggest oil
investor in southern Iraq.
Because of the politics and the payback issue, ventures into
KRG territory remained the preserve of smaller explorers with an
appetite for political risk and nothing to lose in Baghdad.
In November last year, four years after Shell walked away,
came the game changer.
Exxon Mobil, the world's biggest private oil
company, signed a deal for six exploration blocks.
Last month, the U.S. number-two player Chevron moved
in too, buying 80 percent of two blocks, Sarta and Rovi, from
India's Reliance.
And last week, Total of France piled in, buying 35
percent of the Harir and Safen blocks from Marathon Oil,
along with Gazprom of Russia, which farmed in to the
Garmian block operated by Canadian company Western Zagros
.
Suddenly, four of the world's top 10 international oil
companies by market value have set up shop in Arbil.
Baghdad is furious, and has made it clear that both Exxon
and Total are risking their involvement in multi-billion dollar
projects in the south of the country.
So what are the big international oil companies thinking?
There is still no obvious way to monetise these investments.
Letters last week to the KRG from DNO, Genel and others
with activities in Iraqi Kurdistan expressed their continued
frustration at not getting paid.
Executives say the move north by the big companies sends a
message to Baghdad that its commercial terms on southern
oilfield projects are unattractive, and that institutional chaos
and the slow pace of postwar redevelopment are problems.
"We understand the political risk of going into the north
and the commercial terms are attractive enough to take that
risk," said an oil industry source. "The economics of Iraq's
service contract just can't compete with the terms on offer in
Kurdistan."
More new entrants may be beating a path to Hawrami's door
for quality acreage and a safer operating environment as well as
a better potential rate of return than the south. KRG production
sharing contracts (PSCs) promise as much as 25-35 percent versus
the 15 to 18 percent in the south for fixed-fee output-boosting
and start-up deals on untested fields, oil experts say.
Total's CEO Christophe de Margerie has been openly critical
of Baghdad's service contract terms. The latest national tender
for exploration blocks drew no interest from the oil majors.
Norway's Statoil and Italy's Eni are both
looking at KRG acreage, say industry sources.
Statoil pulled out of its stake in the giant West Qurna-2
oilfield in southern Iraq earlier this year, while Eni is still
leading a project to develop the huge Zubair oilfield in
southern Iraq.
Other big companies that still have all their Iraq eggs in
the southern basket include Britain's BP, which recently
produced its 1 billionth barrel in the southern Rumaila field,
Russia's Lukoil, as well as the Chinese and Malaysian
state firms CNPC and Petronas.
Shell has stayed loyal to Baghdad too. According to industry
sources it decided last year for a second time against a KRG
tie-up, turning its back on a partnership with Exxon to focus on
a $17 billion gas project and other commitments in the south.
BP said it had plenty to keep it occupied in the south and
no plans to look north. Although Shell would not comment,
company officials privately have a similar view to that of BP.
But those already on the ground in Kurdistan are likely to
build up their positions. Exxon, risking operatorship of
West-Qurna-1 with its dalliance in the north, is looking at
unawarded blocks along the border with Turkey, and Chevron and
Total are expected to snap up more acreage, industry sources
said.
BAGHDAD'S BLACKLIST
"It's quite worrying for the Iraqi government to have the
big companies walking away," said a senior oil executive who
believes Baghdad will take action to deter further defections.
"If the federal government does not act, ot