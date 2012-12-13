* Troops to gradually pull back from internal border
* President Talabani says local groups will take charge
* Build-up escalated after gunfight between Arabs and Kurds
By Suadad al-Salhy
BAGHDAD, Dec 13 Iraq's government and autonomous
Kurdistan on Thursday agreed to defuse a tense standoff between
their troops by gradually withdrawing them from disputed
territories along their internal border.
Baghdad's Arab-led central government and Kurdistan,
embroiled in a dispute over oil and land, both dispatched troops
last month in the second military build-up to threaten the
country's fragile unity since U.S. troops left a year ago.
A statement from Iraq's President Jalal Talabani, a Kurd who
has mediated in past political disputes, said both regions would
withdraw troops once local police took over security in disputed
areas, helped by local organizations representing ethnic groups.
"Security in these areas will be controlled and run locally
by people there as well as local police. After the formation of
these local groups, troops will be withdrawn," Prime Minister
Nuri al Maliki's media advisor Ali al-Moussawi said.
The troop standoff underscored the depth of tensions between
Baghdad and ethnic Kurds over regional autonomy, control of the
country's oil wealth and contested land in the areas where both
claim historical rights.
Their clash is raising questions about Baghdad's federal
unity with Kurdistan, which already runs its own local
government and armed forces. Kurds are straining against what
they see as Baghdad's heavy-handed attempts to centralize power
at the expense of autonomy.
In November, Kurdish forces and Iraqi army and police sent
troops and armoured vehicles to reinforce positions around towns
like the sensitive, ethnically mixed city of Kirkuk, which sits
above some of the world's largest oil reserves.
Tensions spiralled into troop build-ups when Iraqi troops
tried to search the office of a Kurdish political party in Tuz
Khurmato, 170 km (100 miles) north of the capital, triggering a
clash with Kurdish fighters in which a passerby was killed.
The Iraqi army and Kurdish troops have previously come close
to confrontation only to pull back at the last moment.
Politicians, diplomats and analysts said neither side had much
taste for conflict but they hoped to gain political points to
consolidate Arab and Kurdish support for upcoming elections.
Washington intervened to end a similar standoff in August
near the Syrian border and U.S. officials were quickly in
contact with Iraqi and Kurdish officials to try to ease tensions
last month after the Tuz Khurmato clash.
Relations between Baghdad and Kurdistan have frayed further
since the Kurdish region signed oil agreements with majors like
Exxon Mobil and Chevron, deals it says are its constitutional
right. The central government of the OPEC member state dismisses
the agreements as illegal attempts to undermine its control over
oil resources.
(Map of northern Iraq: link.reuters.com/fuf54t)
(Writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Adrew Roche)