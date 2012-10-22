* Kurdish oil sold into international markets via Powertrans
* Trafigura, Vitol become first customers loading ships in
Oct
* Baghdad says it alone has right to control over Iraq oil,
gas
By Jessica Donati and Peg Mackey
LONDON, Oct 22 Kurdistan has begun selling its
oil into international markets in independent export deals that
further challenge Baghdad's claim to full control over Iraqi oil
after first signing independent exploration deals with foreign
oil majors last year.
The move is likely to enrage the government, which is still
locked in a battle with Exxon Mobil over its independent deal
with Kurdistan last year to explore for oil in six Kurdish
blocs. But it also paves the way towards greater Kurdish
autonomy as Baghdad has long insisted it alone has the right to
market Iraqi oil and gas products.
By involving two of the world's largest trading houses,
Trafigura and Vitol, Kurdistan has made it difficult for Baghdad
to retaliate, as it depends on those firms for a proportion of
its refined oil imports like gasoline and diesel. If Baghdad
were to decide to shop elsewhere, it could face paying much
higher prices for its fuel.
Trafigura snapped up the first cargo of Kurdish light oil --
known in the industry as condensate -- offered for delivery in
October via the intermediary Powertrans. The oil was trucked
across the country from a Kurdish field to Turkey, where it
loaded at the start of the month.
Vitol was quick to follow, becoming the second major oil
firm to buy Kurdish oil marketed independently of Baghdad,
picking up a second 12,000 tonne cargo of condensate for loading
at the end of the month. At around $890 a tonne, each shipment
is worth over $10 million.
Iraqi officials say any deals independently agreed with
Kurdistan are illegal and trading Kurdish oil and gas products
without the central government's consent amounts to smuggling.
"Iraq maintains its right to legally pursue all those who
participate in smuggling the property of the Iraqi people
locally or internationally," said Iraq's government spokesman
Ali Dabbagh, commenting on the Kurdish sales of oil to the Swiss
trading houses.
Trafigura declined to comment, while Vitol confirmed it had
bought a parcel of Kurdish origin for loading in Turkey,
declining to comment any further on the deal.
"The small parcel was bought in a public tender, FOB Toros
terminal, Turkey. No further comment," spokesman Mark Ware said.
In addition to supplying Baghdad with products, Vitol also
has two term deals to buy Iraqi crude in 2012 for a total of
around 22,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).
EXPANSION
Kurdistan's potential as a major oil producer and exporter
has proved to have greater weight with foreign oil firms than
warnings by Baghdad that signing contracts with the autonomous
region could put their contracts in the south at risk.
Exxon Mobil has been followed by other majors including
Chevron, Total and Gazprom, as production-sharing deals with
Arbil are seen as a far better arrangement than Baghdad's
fee-for-service contracts.
Similarly, on the trading side, better prospects in the
north have caught the attention of major oil traders, who are
now prepared to risk Baghdad's anger to gain a foothold in
Kurdistan while the region heads towards greater autonomy.
"Because this flow (exports from Kurdistan) is meant to be
huge. Crude, naphtha, LPG, condensate, but yes, very political,"
said an oil trader, commenting on the logic for risking
relations with Baghdad.
So far, Kurdistan's export volumes are tiny in comparison to
its daily exports via national pipelines, moving around 1,000
tonnes of oil per day (about 8,000 bpd) to Turkey by truck, but
deliveries are on the rise.
A Kurdish industry source in Arbil said condensate volumes
were expected to reach 1,500 tonnes per day (about 12,000 bpd)
by the end of October and more trucks would be made available
towards the end of the year.
Kurdistan began its own exports of oil over the summer,
swapping condensate for refined products such as diesel and
kerosene with Turkey to help plug a product shortfall it says
was created by Baghdad.
The trade agreement was endorsed by Ankara, but Baghdad said
the deliveries by truck were illegal.
Kurdistan, autonomous with its own government and armed
forces since 1991, gets central government funding and uses
national pipelines to ship its oil.
The process has however been stop-start over the years due
to a long-running feud between Baghdad and Arbil over oil and
land rights. Exports were halted in April in a dispute over
payments from Baghdad to companies working in the region and
restarted in August.
In September a new deal was agreed with the central
government on crude exports (set at 200,000 bpd in the last
quarter of the year) and supply of refined oil products.
On Monday, Iraqi Kurdistan said it had agreed to raise
exports to 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2013 if
Baghdad pays operators in the autonomous region.
However the recent agreements solve only a few points of a
broader feud between Baghdad and Kurdistan over oil exports,
energy policy and territory.