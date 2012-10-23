* Kurdish oil sold into international markets via Powertrans
* Trafigura, Vitol become first customers loading ships in
Oct
* Baghdad says it alone has right to control Iraq oil, gas
By Jessica Donati and Peg Mackey
LONDON, Oct 23 Kurdistan's oil has begun to
reach international markets in independent export deals that
further challenge Baghdad's claim to full control over Iraqi oil
after first signing independent exploration deals with foreign
oil majors last year.
The move is likely to enrage the government, which is still
locked in a battle with Exxon Mobil over its independent
deal with Kurdistan last year to explore for oil in six Kurdish
blocs.
But it also paves the way towards greater Kurdish autonomy
as Baghdad has long insisted it alone has the right to market
Iraqi oil and gas products.
The involvement of two of the world's largest trading
houses, Trafigura and Vitol, could make it difficult for Baghdad
to retaliate, as it depends on those firms for a proportion of
its refined oil imports like gasoline and diesel.
If Baghdad were to decide to shop elsewhere, it could face
paying much higher prices for its fuel.
Traders and a shipping source told Reuters that Trafigura
snapped up the first cargo of Kurdish light oil, known in the
industry as condensate, offered for delivery in October via the
intermediary Powertrans in a public tender.
The oil was trucked across the country from a Kurdish field
to Turkey, where it loaded at the start of the month.
Vitol was quick to follow, becoming the second major oil
firm to buy Kurdish oil marketed independently of Baghdad,
picking up a second 12,000 tonne cargo of condensate for loading
at the end of the month. At around $890 a tonne, each shipment
is worth over $10 million.
A spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said
the Kurdish condensate is being swapped for refined products
with a private Turkish company with no cash involved.
"What the private Turkish company does with the condensate
it owns is not the responsibility of the KRG," he said.
This direct trade, which began last summer, is intended to
help plug a shortfall of kerosene and diesel, which the region
needs to fuel its power stations. Though endorsed by Ankara,
Baghdad said the deliveries by truck were illegal.
Iraq government spokesman Ali Dabbagh said any deals
independently agreed with Kurdistan are illegal and trading
Kurdish oil and gas products without the central government's
consent amounts to smuggling.
"Iraq maintains its right to legally pursue all those who
participate in smuggling the property of the Iraqi people
locally or internationally," he said, commenting on the Kurdish
sales of oil to the Swiss trading houses.
Trafigura declined to comment, while Vitol confirmed it had
bought a parcel for loading in Turkey, declining to comment any
further on the deal.
"The small parcel was bought in a public tender, FOB Toros
terminal, Turkey. No further comment," spokesman Mark Ware said.
In addition to supplying Baghdad with products, Vitol also
has two term deals to buy Iraqi crude in 2012 for a total of
around 22,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).
EXPANSION
Kurdistan's potential as a major oil producer and exporter
has proved to have greater weight with foreign oil firms than
warnings by Baghdad that signing contracts with the autonomous
region could put their contracts in the south at risk.
Exxon Mobil has been followed by other majors including
Chevron, Total and Gazprom, as production-sharing deals with
Arbil are seen as a far better arrangement than Baghdad's
fee-for-service contracts.
Similarly, on the trading side, better prospects in the
north have caught the attention of major oil traders, who are
now prepared to risk Baghdad's anger to gain a foothold in
Kurdistan while the region heads towards greater autonomy.
"Because this flow (exports from Kurdistan) is meant to be
huge. Crude, naphtha, LPG, condensate, but yes, very political,"
said an oil trader, commenting on the logic for risking
relations with Baghdad.
So far, Kurdistan's export volumes are tiny in comparison to
its daily exports via national pipelines, moving around 1,000
tonnes of oil per day (about 8,000 bpd) to Turkey by truck, but
deliveries are on the rise.
A Kurdish industry source in Arbil said condensate volumes
were expected to reach 1,500 tonnes per day (about 12,000 bpd)
by the end of October and more trucks would be made available
towards the end of the year.
Kurdistan, autonomous with its own government and armed
forces since 1991, gets central government funding and uses
national pipelines to ship its oil.
The process has however been stop-start over the years due
to a long-running feud between Baghdad and Arbil over oil and
land rights. Exports were halted in April in a dispute over
payments from Baghdad to companies working in the region and
restarted in August.
In September a new deal was agreed with the central
government on crude exports (set at 200,000 bpd in the last
quarter of the year) and supply of refined oil products.
Kurdistan reached an agreement with Baghdad then entitling
the region to 17 percent of refined products in Iraq, said the
KRG spokesman. Any direct trade with Turkey would come under
that quota, and is transparently accounted for, he said.
"No objections were raised in Baghdad when the KRG's Turkish
trade was mentioned and the KRG informed federal officials that
the current arrangement would continue," he said.
On Monday, Iraqi Kurdistan said it had agreed to raise crude
oil exports to 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2013 if
Baghdad pays operators in the autonomous region.
However the recent agreements solve only a few points of a
broader feud between Baghdad and Kurdistan over oil exports,
energy policy and territory.