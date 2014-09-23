ARBIL, Iraq, Sept 23 Western countries including
the United States are training Kurdish peshmerga forces in Iraq
to fight Islamic State militants who have overrun around a third
of the country.
Outgunned and untested for years, the Kurds failed their
first major test on the battlefield last month, when IS
militants overran their positions in northwestern Iraq,
prompting air strikes by the United States.
Since then, at least eight countries have begun arming the
Kurds, whose Soviet-era weaponry proved ineffective against
insurgents flush with military hardware plundered from the Iraqi
army after it abandoned its posts in June.
"What the peshmerga are being trained in is the new arms
they have received," said peshmerga spokesman Halgurd Hikmat.
"Some of the countries that have sent us weapons are instructing
them, including the Americans".
More than 100 instructors from Germany, Canada, Australia
and United States are now on the ground in Iraqi Kurdistan,
teaching the region's peshmerga forces how to use the new
weapons.
Hikmat listed the United States, France, Italy, Germany,
Canada, Australia, Britain and Czech Republic as the countries
that had so far sent weapons to Kurds.
A separate Kurdish political source who wished to remain
anonymous said the weapons included anti-tank missiles from
Germany and machine guns such as M-4s and M-15s.
The Kurds want heavier weapons such as tanks but have yet to
receive such items, the source said.
Britain is also training the Kurds how to defuse improvised
explosive devices, which IS militants have planted in areas
where they have been pushed back.
Helped by U.S. airstrikes, the peshmerga have been regaining
ground from IS in recent weeks, driving the militants away from
the border of their region towards the city of Mosul.
The United States and several Gulf Arab allies launched
their first air and missile strikes on IS strongholds in Syria
on Tuesday, opening a new, far more complicated front in the
battle against the militant group.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; editing by Anna Willard)