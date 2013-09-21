By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq, Sept 21 Iraqi Kurds went to the
polls on Saturday to vote for a new parliament at a time when
their oil-producing region is seeking greater autonomy from
Baghdad, against a backdrop of violent instability in the rest
of Iraq and the wider Middle East.
The Kurds have managed to insulate their region against the
violence that afflicts the rest of Iraq, attracting investment
from some of the world's largest companies, including ExxonMobil
and Total.
In recent years, the Kurdish government has warned it is
prepared to divorce Arab Iraq, and is now laying the final
stretch of an oil export pipeline to Turkey that could in theory
give the region the financial means to stand alone.
That has put the self-ruled region at odds with the Iraqi
central government, which says it has sole authority to control
the country's vast crude resources and wants power to remain
centralised in Baghdad.
"The strategic stakes are extraordinarily high," said Ramzy
Mardini at the Beirut-based Iraq Institute for Strategic
Studies. "The 2013-2017 government in Arbil will be responsible
for the most significant decisions for the Iraqi Kurds in a
quarter century."
Iraqi Kurds take great pride in having held the country's
first ever democratic election in 1992 after former dictator
Saddam Hussein withdrew his forces from the northern enclave.
The political arena has since been dominated by two parties
- the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union
of Kurdistan (PUK) - which share power having fought out their
rivalries in a civil war during the 1990s.
The two ruling parties are widely expected to preserve their
majority in parliament and continue their alliance, which would
likely mean no major shifts in policy. President Masoud Barzani
is leader of the KDP, and his nephew Prime Minister Nechirvan
Barzani also belongs to the party.
VIOLENCE
The election comes after a month of feverish campaigning
during which at least two people have been killed by stray
bullets. Strings of flags festoon the streets and posters of
aspiring parliamentarians are plastered on nearly every wall.
Meanwhile in the rest of Iraq, Sunni Islamist fighters and
other militants have been regaining momentum in their insurgency
against the Shi'ite-led government this years, pushing the level
of violence to its highest since 2008.
Four suicide bombers stormed a police headquarters in a town
north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing six officers, security
sources said.
Upheaval in the Middle East is undermining assumptions about
the political order that condemned Kurds to minority status in
four countries including Syria, where civil war has allowed them
to carve out their own territory in the northeast.
But in Iraqi Kurdistan, opposition had taken shape against
corruption, authoritarian rule and lack of transparency,
particularly around revenues from the region's oil. In 2009,
part of the PUK broke away to form a new party, Gorran (Change).
Gorran took a considerable chunk out of the PUK's support
base during the last election, and is now seeking to make
further inroads to weaken the grip of the two ruling parties.
The PUK was dealt another blow last December when its leader
Jalal Talabani, who is also president of Iraq, suffered a stroke
and was flown abroad for medical treatment.
"As long as the KDP and PUK do well in the elections and
their alliance holds strong, the status quo looks set to
continue into the foreseeable future," said a source in the
Kurdistan Regional Government on condition of anonymity.
"The opposition has posed a challenge ... for some time, but
it hasn't proven to be a serious enough challenge."
(Editing by Pravin Char)