* Iraqi Kurds and Arabs at odds over oil, territory
* Flag order is raising tensions between authorities
BAGHDAD Oct 20 Iraqi Kurdish officials will not
remove Kurdish flags from state buildings along the
semi-autonomous border in a defiant move that will fuel tensions
with the central government, they said on Thursday.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki ordered on Thursday that
the Kurdish flag be removed from buildings at the Mundhiriya
border post as the area is under central government control, his
media advisor Ali al-Moussawi said.
The flag dispute is central to the cities of Mundhiriyah, a
border crossing, and in Khanaqin, where hundreds of Kurds
demonstrated on Sunday, waving Kurdish flags and shouting
slogans against Maliki.
"We will not allow anyone to lower this flag but the Kurdish
people," Mahmoud Singari, a Kurdish Peshmerga security force
leader in charge of disputed areas in Diyala province, told
Reuters.
"We won't implement Maliki's order definitively unless the
Kurdish people themselves lower the flag."
Iraq's disputed territories, particularly around the
oil-wealthy city of Kirkuk, are considered potential flashpoints
between Iraqi Arabs and Kurds in the north when American troops
leave as scheduled at the end of this year.
Mundhiriya is a border point between Iraq and Iran in Diyala
province, 140 km (100 miles) northeast of Baghdad, and is also
adjacent to the Kurdish city Sulaimaniya, part of the
semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.
Rallies in recent months to protest against the removal of
the Kurdish flag had further raised tensions in the volatile
north, an Iraqi cabinet source said.
LONG-RUNNING FEUD
The Kurds and Iraqi Arabs not only have a territorial
dispute over areas of northern Iraq, but also disagree about oil
contracts the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has signed
with international oil firms.
Officials working at border points, who are mostly Kurdish
and appointed by the KRG, say they fear losing their jobs if
they follow the central government's orders.
"We cannot lower the Kurdish Flag or the Iraqi Flag," a
senior Kurdish officer at a border post, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, said.
"We are caught between the hammer and the anvil; Maliki has
ordered and the officials in Kurdistan reject to let us
implement any of the orders issued by Maliki."
Semi-autonomous Kurdistan has enjoyed more security than the
rest of Iraq, where the central government is still fighting
insurgents and militia more than eight years after the U.S.
invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
The last American soldiers are due to withdraw from Iraq by
year-end when a security agreement expires. Many Kurdish
officials want U.S. troops to stay after December as a guarantee
of stability in the disputed areas.
