LONDON, March 15 The Kurdistan Regional Government said on Thursday that Baghdad was underestimating the volume of oil the semi-autonomous region was contributing to national exports and that so far, the region had not received any payment from Baghdad for the oil it had exported this year.

"Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region in Iraq have been averaging 90,000-100,000 barrels per day...However, the Ministry of Oil spokesman in Baghdad has made repeated claims that only 65,000 barrels per day are being exported," Michael Howard, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government said in an emailed statement.

"Not a single dollar has been received for exports in 2012," Howard added.

